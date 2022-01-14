Iowa Star Tyler Linderbaum Announces NFL Draft Decision

One of the best offensive linemen in the NFL has officially declared for the NFL Draft in a few months.

Iowa star center Tyler Linderbaum announced via his Twitter that he will be forgoing his last season of eligibility and taking his talents to the NFL.

“These last four years have been nothing short of amazing,” Linderbaum said in a graphic. “Being able to play the game I love with the best teammates and coaches in front of the best fan base in the world has been a dream come true.”

Coming into this season, Pro Football Focus had Linderbaum as the best player in the Big Ten, even higher than Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, and Aidan Hutchinson.

Pray for Big Ten DBs vs Ohio State pic.twitter.com/FNNCDKIR4j — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) May 29, 2021

For the 2020 season, Linderbaum was an All-American and a finalist for the Rimington Trophy, which goes to the best center each season.

For this season, he ended up winning that trophy, and it wasn’t even close.

PFF also named Linderbaum its Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, which is rare for offensive linemen.

Linderbaum is expected to go in the first round of this year’s draft and should be a franchise center for whoever gets him.