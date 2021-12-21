Iowa Hawkeyes center Tyler Linderbaum is undoubtedly a star on the football field. But more importantly, he’s an incredibly kind person.

Linderbaum is unable to visit the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital right now due to COVID-19 protocols. In an effort to show his support for the children, he put together a fundraise for the hospital by taking advantage of the new NIL rules.

In early October, Linderbaum set up a website to sell clothing and other accessories. All the profit from the fundraiser was then donated to the children’s hospital.

When the fundraiser was all said and done, Linderbaum raised $30,000. He presented the check to the hospital on Friday.

Courtney Blind, the director of corporate and community development for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, told ESPN that Linderbaum’s gesture took her by surprise.

“We had no idea he was doing it, and it was so organic,” Blind said, via ESPN. “Tyler himself sent an email to me and another member of my team and said, ‘I’d like to do a fundraiser for you.’ He said he didn’t want to keep any of the money and wanted to give it all back to the hospital.”

The fact that Linderbaum used his name, image and likeness to raise money for the children’s hospital is truly heartwarming.

Linderbaum’s donation to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital will reportedly support general pediatrics.