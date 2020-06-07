Iowa Strength Coach Chris Doyle Releases A Statement

After allegations of racial mistreatment emerged late last week, Iowa strength & conditioning coach Chris Doyle was placed on administrative leave.

On Sunday, Doyle responded to the allegations. Taking to Twitter, he flatly denied engaging in unethical behavior or making racially-tinged comments to athletes.

“I have been asked to remain silent, but that it impossible for me to do,” Doyle wrote. “There have been statements made about my behavior that are not true… At no time have I ever crossed the line of unethical behavior or bias based upon race. I do not make racist comments and I don’t tolerate people who do…”

Doyle went on to say that reviewing his record would prove him to be true. He pointed to how many men he’s helped make better at Iowa to bolster his case.

“I am confident that a complete review of the body of work over 21 years will speak for itself and I am trusting the process to respect the rights and experience of all parties involved. There are countless men of character who are better fathers, husbands, activities, leaders and contributors to society due to their experience at Iowa Football. The record will show this.”

Doyle’s coaching career has spanned 30 years and includes stops at Syracuse, Notre Dame, Wisconsin and Utah.

It will be interesting to see if the 51-year-old coach is able to come back from these allegations.

