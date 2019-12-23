Iowa Will Wear Helmets Honoring Hayden Fry, Bump Elliott During Holiday Bowl

Two iconic figures in Iowa football history – Hayden Fry and Bump Elliott – passed away in recent weeks. To honor their memory at the Holiday Bowl this week, the Hawkeyes will be making a special alteration to their helmets.

The school announced on Monday that the iconic Tigerhawk logo on the helmet will be removed for the game.

Since the logo was introduced, it has only been removed two other times: Once in 1991 and another in 1996. Both times, the logo’s removal was done to commemorate the tragic loss of people important to the University of Iowa.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz announced that the Tigerhawk logo removal will honor Fry. As for the passing of Bump Elliott, he revealed that a sticker that says “Bump” on it will honor the legendary Iowa athletic director.

Via HawkeyeSports.com:

“We have had two big losses in the past month, so we are going to recognize Coach Elliott with a sticker on the back of our helmet that will say “Bump” on it. That was in the works a couple weeks ago. Then with Coach Fry passing last week, (we) talked to the family and I think we’re all in agreement that it will be a really nice thing to take the Tigerhawks off of the helmets on both sides. A precedent was set. He did that twice during his time and it was well received by his children. That is our plan right now. Next year we’ll do a commemorative patch. I think it’s really appropriate the governor requested the flags fly at half-staff this last week. It is a big loss for everybody in the state of Iowa and we’ll do all we can to respect that.”

We will Honor Hayden Fry and Bump Elliott with Helmet Alterations at @HolidayBowl | #Hawkeyes https://t.co/1jx38JJvug — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) December 23, 2019

Fry served as head coach of the Hawkeyes from 1979 to 1998. During his tenure he won three Big Ten titles, six bowl games, and 143 games.

Elliott served as Iowa’s athletic director from 1970 to 1991, during which Hawkeyes athletics won a dozen national titles in wrestling and dozens of conference titles in all sports.

Iowa will face USC in the Holiday Bowl on December 27 at 8:00 p.m. EST. The game will air on FS1.