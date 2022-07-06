Iowa Women's Basketball Commit & Family Seriously Injured In Accident

IOWA CITY, IOWA- FEBRUARY 10: The Iowa Hawkeyes face the Northwestern Wildcats in their Big10 match-up on February 10, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Ava Jones, who recently announced her commitment to Iowa women's basketball, has been hospitalized along with three family members following a terrible accident in Louisville last night.

According to reports from WAVE, Jones, along with her parents and brother, were standing on a sidewalk when they were hit by a car driven by 33-year-old Michael Hurley.

Jones is currently in serious but stable condition while her parents remain in critical condition. Her younger brother was treated for minor injuries.

Hurley told officers at the scene he had taken hydrocodone and was "too tired to make a turn." He has been taken in and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections.

Jones, who is from Nickerson, Kansas, and her family were in Louisville for an AAU basketball tournament.

A top-100 recruit in the nation, Jones announced her commitment to Iowa only three days ago.

This was supposed to be a happy time in her life as she prepared for her senior year of high school and celebrated her future as a Big Ten basketball player.

Instead, she and her family are hospitalized because of the irresponsible actions of another person. We're praying that they all are able to recover.