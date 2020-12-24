Iowa WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette Announces NFL Draft Decision

Circumstances beyond his control prevented Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette from having a proper senior season. But he has big plans for the future now.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Smith-Marsette announced that he is heading to the 2021 NFL Draft. He gave heartfelt thanks to the University of Iowa, his coaches, the fans and everyone who was a part of his college career.

“For as long as I could remember, I have always dreamt to play in the National Football League (NFL),” Smith-Marsett wrote. “After conversations with my coaches and family, I have decided to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft. I am absolutely humbled by the opportunity that I have ahead of me and I could not have gotten here without the support and love from my coaches, family, friends, and fans.”

Smith-Marsette finishes his Iowa career with 110 receptions for 1,615 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also had 34 carries for 274 yards and four touchdowns, along with two touchdowns on kick returns.

His 14 touchdowns are tied for ninth in school history, while his 3,409 all-purpose yards are tenth.

Ihmir Smith-Marsette was a three-star prospect and the No. 1,598 overall prospect in the country in the Class of 2017 by 247Sports. He was initially recruited as a cornerback, where he was ranked No. 165 in the country, and the No. 34 prospect from the state of New Jersey.

But he chose to play wide receiver instead and rewarded the Hawkeyes with some of the best wideout play they’ve had in years.

Smith-Marsette is going to have a lot of proving to do between now and April 2021. But he’s on the right track.

Will Ihmir Smith-Marsette have his name called at the 2021 NFL Draft?