Iowa Hawkeyes Wrestler’s Insane Injury Story Is Going Viral

College athletes don’t appear to get any tougher than Spencer Lee.

Lee, a standout wrestler at the University of Iowa, won his third national championship on Saturday night. He did so while battling some pretty brutal injuries.

The Hawkeyes star revealed some crazy injury news during his post-national title interview with ESPN on Saturday night.

Lee revealed that he tore his ACL about a week ago, leaving himself with no ACLs heading into his national title match.

“Eight days ago I tore my ACL in my other knee. I’m wrestling with no ACLs,” Lee said. “You know, whatever man. I didn’t want to tell anyone because that’s excuses. Excuses are for wusses. That’s a tough term for me. I can barely wrestle, I can barely shoot, I can’t sprawl. But you know what? I believed in my coaching staff and everyone that believed in me and here I am.”

Spencer Lee will whoop your ass and win a natty with no ACLs pic.twitter.com/OQuaNJVRWY — Barstool Hawkeyes (@BarstoolUIowa) March 21, 2021

Lee won his third national title on Saturday night, winning it all at the 125-pound level.

Iowa also took home the team national championship win, beating out Oklahoma and Penn State.