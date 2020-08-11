Iowa’s AD Reportedly ‘Fought Like Hell’ For Football Season

Iowa athletic director Gary Barta reportedly “fought like hell” for the Big Ten to play the 2020 season in the fall, as previously scheduled.

Big Ten football won’t be played this fall, the conference announced on Tuesday. Instead, the conference looks to postpone the season until the spring of 2021. Even then, it seems unlikely Big Ten football will be played at all until fall of 2021.

Barta reportedly “fought like hell” to play football this fall. But the majority of the Big Ten felt otherwise, based on the medical advice they’ve received these past few days.

Hearing that Iowa athletic director Gary Barta ‘fought like hell’ to get other Big Ten schools to try to play this fall. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) August 11, 2020

This decision was ultimately out of Iowa’s hands here. The Big Ten leadership had full control of the decision making from the beginning. Though, university presidents clearly played a role in the decision as well.

Now, all eyes look to the spring of 2021. The Big Ten and Pac-12 have both come out and said each is looking to play in the spring of 2021. But is that even plausible?

To make it happen, conferences would need to begin play early in the spring to allow enough time before the start of the 2021 fall football season. In reality, there’s a small likelihood a postponed season could even take place.