Iowa’s Jack Koerner Posts Message After Lake Accident

Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner was injured in a watercraft accident earlier this weekend.

Fortunately, none of the injuries Koerner received in the accident were life-threatening. In fact, Koerner is doing so much better that he was able to send out a message today.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Koerner offered a thank-you message to everyone who offered support. He says he’s looking forward to a quick recovery and asks that everyone offer to support to his friend, Cole Coffin, who was also injured.

“I want to thank everyone who has reached out, shown support and relayed prayers,” Koerner wrote. “I’m going to be okay and look forward to making as fast a recovery as possible. Please everyone continue to say prayers and show support to my good friend Cole.”

Koerner’s message has quickly gone viral, receiving several thousand likes, hundreds of retweets and dozens of get-well wishes in the comments.

Koerner was a walk-on at Iowa after largely flying under the radar during the recruiting process. He emerged as a force to be reckoned with on the Iowa defense this past year.

As a sophomore, Koerner recorded 81 tackles, an interception, two fumble recoveries and five passes defended for the Hawkeyes in 2019. For his efforts, he was named a scholarship player for 2020.

Our hearts go out to Koerner and Coffin during their recovery.