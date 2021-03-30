Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon Announces His Plan For Next Year

On Tuesday afternoon, Iowa basketball star Jordan Bohannon took to Twitter with a message about his collegiate future.

Bohannon suggested he would like to stay at Iowa for another season. However, in order to do that, the state of Iowa would need to pass a bill enabling him to profit off of his Name, Image and Likeness.

“This last week has been extremely difficult in regards to deciding what my future, and in specific next year, will look like,” he said on the post. We have worked tremendously hard on Senate File 245, which would allow college athletes in Iowa to make money off their Name, Image, and Likeness.

“The bill’s deadline is this Thursday to be voted on or it will die,” he continued. “I am still undecided on what I want to do next year. However, if this bill were to pass, I would come back to Iowa next year.”

The Hawkeyes would love to have Bohannon back for another season after he helped the team to an NCAA Tournament run this season.

Before the tournament kicked off, Bohannon poked fun at the NCAA’s gift package for the student-athletes competing at the men’s and women’s NCAA Tournaments. He heard some critical comments from ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg after his comments.

Bohannon has been a vocal proponent of athletes receiving compensation for their play. We’ll have to wait and see if he gets his wish.