Jordan Bohannon Announces Decision On Basketball Future

The Iowa men’s basketball program might lose its top two players this offseason, but will have at least one experienced Hawkeye returning this fall. Jordan Bohannon, who’s spent the last five years playing for Fran McCaffrey, will be back in Iowa City for another season.

Bohannon first appeared for Iowa during the 2016-17 season, when he played in 34 games during his freshman year. Since then, he’s gone on to become a Hawkeyes legend as well as the all-time program leader in assists (639), three-point field goals made (364) and games played (143).

He’ll now get the chance to build upon those records and has an opportunity to set the NCAA record for most games played (157 by Ohio State’s David Lighty) when he returns for the 2021-22 season.

Here’s how Bohannon made his announcement on Monday:

After Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp, the Hawkeyes leading scorers last season, entered the NBA Draft earlier this spring, all eyes were on Bohannon to see what he would do. However, he didn’t make his final decision to return until recently.

“My original plans were not to come back. I was going to end it there and start playing professionally,” Bohannon told the Des Moines Register. “I was so sure I wasn’t coming back that I hadn’t opened up a single class until (Tuesday) night.”

Bohannon, 23, will get the opportunity to return for a sixth season at Iowa after the NCAA granted athletes an additional year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also redshirted during his fourth year with the Hawkeyes, which also gave him another season at the college level.

The Hawkeyes super senior posted solid numbers during the 2020-21 campaign, but couldn’t quite reach his scoring totals from his second and third years in Iowa City. In 31 starts, he averaged 10.6 points and 4.4 assists while shooting 39 percent from the field and 39 percent from beyond the arc.

Although he proved to be a reliable contributor on the floor, Bohannon garnered attention for his actions off the court during the NCAA Tournament, where he became a leader in the #NotNCAAProperty movement. Now that he’s back for another season, it’ll be interesting to see how he continues to put pressure on the NCAA.

Bohannon will be 24 when he suits up for Iowa this fall, but still has his sights set on playing quality basketball for the Hawkeyes.