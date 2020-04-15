Iowa Adds 9th Commitment From Florida CB

Jordan Oladokun is a standout cornerback for Gaither High School in Tampa. On Tuesday, he made his college decision.

Oladokun is the No. 773 player nationally. 247Sports’ composite rankings have him at No. 63 among cornerbacks and No. 115 in the state of Florida.

His offers so far include Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Louisville, Maryland, Penn State, Pitt, Virginia, and Virginia Tech. A slew of other Power Five and Group of Five schools are also involved. It doesn’t look like he feels it necessary to wait things out longer.

Jordan Oladokun is making the big jump up to the Big Ten. On Tuesday afternoon he announced his commitment to the Iowa Hawkeyes on Twitter. He’s the ninth commit for the Hawkeyes, who are getting in early on a very solid class. With his pledge, Iowa jumps from No. 14 to No. 9 in 247’s team rankings.

Oladokun isn’t scheduled to visit his new school until mid-June. It is definitely up in the air whether that visit will happen as scheduled.

He does have at least one previous connection to the school. Dane Belton, an Iowa safety, is also a Tampa native, and serves as a mentor to Oladokun. He helped sell the cornerback on the decision, per 247’s report.

“Dane Belton has been talking up Iowa since he’s been committed there. He’s always told me that Iowa is a great place to be, the academics are good, and they treat you like it’s a real family.”

Iowa’s class is now ranked third in the Big Ten, after his decision. Kirk Ferentz is getting a nice jump on things, especially in an uncertain recruiting environment.

