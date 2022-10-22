Kirk Ferentz Asked About Coaching Change Following Blowout Loss To Ohio State

CHAMPAIGN, IL - NOVEMBER 15: Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes is seen on the sidelines during the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium on November 15, 2014 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The Iowa Hawkeyes were on the wrong end of a blowout this Saturday, losing 54-10 to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Following the Week 8 loss, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz was asked about his coaching staff's future.

Ferentz's son, Brian, is the offensive coordinator for the Hawkeyes. So far, his unit has been abysmal this season.

Despite how putrid Iowa's offense has been this fall, Ferentz doesn't plan on making any drastic changes to his staff.

"I think you’re talking about two separate job descriptions and two separate areas of responsibility,” Ferentz told reporters. “I know people do it, I know it’s been done this year. Again, it’s just not my preference. My preference has been [to] play it out, and there’s evidence to show that it’s worked pretty well in the past.

“We’ll play it out and then we’ll do our assessments and our evaluations when everything’s over. The season’s not over. When the season’s over, we’ll make an evaluation on what’s best for our program.”

Brian Ferentz has been running Iowa's offense since 2017.

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras finished today's game with 49 passing yards and two interceptions. It has been a rough season for him.

The Hawkeyes will try to get back in the win column next Saturday when they face the Northwestern Wildcats.