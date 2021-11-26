Look: Kirk Ferentz Gets Visibly Emotional After Win Over Nebraska

Iowa trailed by double digits to Nebraska in the fourth quarter of Friday’s game, but Kirk Ferentz’s squad went on an improbable run to leave Memorial Stadium with a win.

Ferentz was immediately asked about the Hawkeyes’ win over the Cornhuskers once the final whistle was blown. He couldn’t help but get emotional about his team.

“These guys are just resilient. We talked to our team about the ’81 team being resilient and being a team that has grit, and that’s how I would describe these guys,” Ferentz said after the win.

Ferentz was then asked where the emotion was coming from. His response should put a smile on every Iowa fan’s face.

“These guys – they’re pretty good,” Ferentz replied. “I love being with them. I’m going to join them right now.”

Iowa hasn’t been perfect by any means this season, but Ferentz’s players proved this Friday that they’re resilient.

After losing back-to-back games earlier this year, Iowa managed to finish the regular season on a four-game winning streak.

Now, Iowa has to wait and see what happens with Saturday’s game between Minnesota and Wisconsin. If the Badgers lose, the Hawkeyes will represent the Big Ten West in the conference championship.