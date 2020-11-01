Kirk Ferentz Had 1 Major Problem With Iowa’s Game Today

Iowa football’s rough start to the 2020 college football season got even rougher on Saturday afternoon.

A week after starting the year with a loss, the Hawkeyes fell to Northwestern. Iowa dropped to 0-2 on the season following a 21-20 loss to the Wildcats.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz had one major problem with his team’s performance against Northwestern on Saturday: the play-calling discrepancy.

Ferentz bluntly called out his team’s lack of balance following the loss on Saturday afternoon. Iowa threw the ball 50-plus times while rushing the ball only 23 times.

“I’ll go on record saying this, we don’t want to play that way,” Ferentz told reporters following the loss on Saturday.

Kirk Ferentz on throwing the ball 50+ times and not running the ball only 23 times: "I'll go on record saying this, we don't want to play that way." — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) October 31, 2020

Iowa is typically a balanced team, but the Hawkeyes were not on Saturday.

Of course, that falls on Ferentz’s shoulders, as he is the man in charge, but he clearly wasn’t happy with what unfolded on the field on Saturday afternoon.

Iowa will look to get into the win column next Saturday. The Hawkeyes are set to host Michigan State on Saturday, Nov. 7. The Spartans are coming off a huge win against rival Michigan.

Kickoff for the game is scheduled for noon E.T. The game will be televised on ESPN.