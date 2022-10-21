Kirk Ferentz Has Interesting Comparison For This Weekend's Iowa-Ohio State Game

EVANSTON, IL - OCTOBER 17: Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes walks off the field after their win over Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field on October 17, 2015 in Evanston, Illinois. Iowa Hawkeyes won 40-10. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)

This Saturday, the Iowa Hawkeyes will face the Ohio State Buckeyes in what could be a lopsided affair.

Speaking to the media this week, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz compared this weekend's matchup to the 2013 showdown.

In 2013, Ohio State defeated Iowa by a final score of 34-24. Braxton Miller led the charge with 222 passing yards, 102 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Ferentz sees similarities between the 2013 meeting and this year's matchup because Ohio State has so many dynamic playmakers on its roster.

If the Hawkeyes want to pull off the upset, they'll need to get creative on offense and contain the Buckeyes on defense.

"13 was hell of a football game,” Ferentz said, via On3. “I remember it felt like they had 12 guys on the field. Braxton Miller and their first-round running back, it was really tough. Same thing. You’ve got good receivers, got a good back in I think it was Carlos Hyde and a really good quarterback. So they put the pressure on you like we talked about a couple weeks ago.

"It was a really good game. Tough game, competitive game and we tried to hold the ball. Tried to keep it out of their hands a little bit. Had some success with that. Hit a big play with [Jake] Duzey down the right sideline. That’s kind of what it takes. You have to keep the score close and try to find a way maybe to create something and see what we can do. It’s going to be a big challenge.”

Ohio State enters this Saturday's game as a 30-point favorite.

Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET on FOX.