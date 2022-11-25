Kirk Ferentz Is Getting Crushed For Iowa's Performance vs. Nebraska

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 2: Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes walks the sidelines during the first half against the Wyoming Cowboys on September 2, 2017 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Iowa entered this Friday's game against Nebraska on a four-game winning streak. However, all the positive momentum the Hawkeyes have built over the past month has just been destroyed by the Cornhuskers.

The Hawkeyes are trailing 17-0 to the Cornhuskers at halftime. Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson had 196 passing yards and two touchdowns in the first half.

Though it's not a huge surprise, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is receiving a lot of criticism on Twitter for the way his team has played thus far.

Not only is Iowa struggling to move the chains on offense, its defense has been uncharacteristically bad against Nebraska's mediocre passing attack.

"Given what's on the line and the quality of opponent, this is one of the worst first-half performances of the Kirk Ferentz era," David Eickholt of 247Sports said.

ESPN's Matt Miller tweeted, "Can Iowa's offense score 17 points?

One fan wrote, "Senior day with a chance to go to the Big 10 title game and you get blown out by Nebraska at home. Fire Kirk Ferentz."

"This is the most Kirk Ferentz loss ever," another fan commented. "He could save his son's job by winning and saying things like 'We made the Big Ten championship' and he had his team come out flat and look like garbage against a 3 win Nebraska on Senior day. Couldn't write it any better."

Iowa will try to flip the script in the second half.

If not, Ferentz will have plenty of tough questions to answer during his postgame press conference.