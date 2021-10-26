On paper, a college football overtime full of two-point conversion tries following the second overtime period seems like a good idea. Then, we all witnessed the ugly scene that took place during the Penn State vs. Illinois slug-fest last Saturday.

The Nittany Lions and Fighting Illini needed nine – yes, nine – overtimes to declare a victor. The overtime rules ended up doing the exact opposite of what the NCAA had intended: to shorten overtime games.

Now, practically the entire college football world is asking for the NCAA to revert back to the original overtime format. The previous format was praised for its unique approach to declaring an overtime victory as each team would trade possessions at the opponent’s 25-yard line until a winner emerged. The new overtimes rules scrap the original format and move to two-point conversions tries beginning in the third-overtime period.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is not a fan of the new rules after witnessing last Saturday’s Penn State-Illinois game.

“No, not for me,” Ferentz said of the overtime rules. “I’m not sure I’d buy this new rule change.”

Kirk Ferentz on the new overtime rules and if that's how a game should be decided: No, not for me." — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) October 26, 2021

"I'm not sure I'd buy this new rule change." Ferentz on PSU-Illinois — Todd Brommelkamp (@ToddBrommelkamp) October 26, 2021

The other concern about the new overtime rules is player safety.

The two-point conversion tries result in more grueling physicality in goal-to-go situations. Penn State and Illinois had to go head-to-head on those more-physical-than-usual plays a total of 14 times.

College football needs to go back to the original overtime rules. It’s best for the sport.