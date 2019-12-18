Kirk Ferentz Issues Statement Following Hayden Fry’s Passing

On Tuesday night, the Iowa football program confirmed the passing of a legend. The team announced former Iowa head coach and college football Hall of Famer Hayden Fry passed away.

He was 90 years old.

After the news of Fry’s passing reached current Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz, he released a statement sending condolences to the Fry family.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Hayden Fry is a college football icon and an Iowa legend. His Hall of Fame career is well known, but personally, he will always be the man who took a chance on me at the start of my coaching career. I was proud to coach with him and honored to succeed him when he retired. He’s been a great mentor and a true friend. I am forever grateful to him. Mary and I send our heartfelt condolences to his wife Shirley, their children and the entire Fry family. We hope that Hayden’s legacy of integrity and high character will provide his family comfort during this difficult time.”

Ferentz coached under Fry as an assistant coach at Iowa for eight seasons from 1981-89. After leaving to coach in the NFL, Ferentz eventually returned to Iowa as the Hawkeyes head coach after Fry stepped down.