Kirk Ferentz Makes His Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear

CHAMPAIGN, IL - NOVEMBER 15: Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes is seen on the sidelines during the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium on November 15, 2014 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Hawkeyes will be put to the test this Saturday when they face the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Speaking to the media Tuesday, Ferentz discussed the challenges that Ohio State's offense will present this weekend.

Ferentz put an emphasis on how explosive Ohio State's offense has been this season.

"Very explosive offensively, tremendous quarterback, great receivers and a big offensive line," Ferentz said of Ohio State's offense.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has been sensational this season, completing 70.6 percent of his pass attempts for 1,737 yards with 24 touchdowns and three interceptions. Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. have been his top targets.

On the ground, Miyan Williams and TreVeyon Henderson have been a dynamic duo for the Buckeyes.

If Iowa can't slow down Ohio State's offense, it'll be nearly impossible to pull off the upset. The Hawkeyes don't have the offensive firepower to get in a shootout.

Kickoff for the Iowa-Ohio State game is at 12 p.m. ET on FOX.