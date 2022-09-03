Kirk Ferentz Makes His Thoughts On Iowa's Quarterback Clear

LINCOLN, NE - NOVEMBER 24: Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes watches action before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on November 24, 2017 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

It wasn't pretty, but Iowa managed to escape its season opener against South Dakota State with a 7-3 victory.

Although the Hawkeyes kicked off their regular season with a win, there are so many concerns about their offense. The starting unit didn't score a single touchdown in 60 minutes of action.

Despite how putrid Iowa's offense looked this Saturday, head coach Kirk Ferentz told reporters that he doesn't anticipate any chances at quarterback for next weekend's game against Iowa State.

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras completed 11-of-25 passes for 109 yards and one interception. It was a tough afternoon for the senior, there's no doubt about it.

When Ferentz was asked how he keeps Petras' confidence high heading into Week 2, he responded: "We all have to get better."

Petras started for Iowa last season. He finished the year with 1,880 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

If the Hawkeyes are going to make any noise in the Big Ten this fall, Petras will need to play much better.

Petras will have the chance to silence his critics next Saturday when Iowa and Iowa State square off at Kinnick Stadium.