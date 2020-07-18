Kirk Ferentz Offers Update On Jack Koerner After Boating Accident

In mid-June, the Iowa Hawkeyes football program received a scare when a former walk-on football player was involved in a boating accident.

Jack Koerner, a former walk-on, and another passenger were on a watercraft identified as a Sea-Doo when it crashed into the side of a boat. Both Koerner and the other individual, Cole Coffin, suffered serious injuries as a result.

According to the police report, Koerner was taken by EMS to a local hospital. Coffin had to be airlifted to a different hospital.

On Friday afternoon, Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz offered an update on Koerner’s health ahead of the 2020 season. He said the former walk-on rejoined the team but has been “generally sore.”

Here’s more from 247Sports:

“The good news is that Jack is back with us and we’re moving forward,” Ferentz said. “We’re doing it very cautiously, because it was a very traumatic experience for everyone involved. He was just generally sore, so we’re just taking our time with him.”

Koerner racked up 81 tackles, intercepted one pass, and defended five total passes during the 2019 campaign. Head coach Kirk Ferentz rewarded his stellar play during the spring by making Koerner a scholarship player.

He wasn’t even rated as a prospect coming out of high school, but turned himself into a major part of one of the Big Ten’s top defenses. Koerner was expected to continue to have a major presence once again this season.