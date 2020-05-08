The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Kirk Ferentz Opens Up On Why He Never Left Iowa

A closeup of Iowa Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz wearing a Hawkeyes hoodie and a headset.CHAMPAIGN, IL - NOVEMBER 19: Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes is seen during the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium on November 19, 2016 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Kirk Ferentz has had plenty of opportunities to leave Iowa and head to the NFL. But the longest-tenured coach in college football has stayed with the Hawkeyes for a reason.

Ferentz took over for Iowa ahead of the 1999 season and hasn’t looked back since. The 64-year-old has led the Hawkeyes to 16 winning seasons, including 17 bowl appearances and nine bowl victories.

Ferentz hasn’t just created a successful program on the field. His program has become a model for off-the-field development. It’s safe to say Ferentz has become the class of head coaches in college football.

The Iowa head coach has had countless opportunities to leave Iowa for the NFL. But he’s never felt he’s had a “compelling reason to look elsewhere.” Ferentz opened up on his reasoning for staying at Iowa all these years during a recent interview on “The Dan Patrick Show.”

“My response has been, I always felt like I needed a compelling reason to look elsewhere,” Ferentz said, via Saturday Tradition. “We’ve loved living here, we’ve loved it as a family and the professional opportunities have been great. So, I never felt like I had a compelling reason to leave. The other spot — which you never count on this — we’ve had three of our sons go through the program. So it’s really hard to put a price tag on that.”

There’s no place like home. Ferentz clearly has great love for Iowa, both as a place to live and the university. His full reasoning for never leaving the Hawkeyes can be found below:

Ferentz isn’t going anywhere. The 64-year-old is going to be with the Hawkeyes for the long haul.

Reader Interactions

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.