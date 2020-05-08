Kirk Ferentz Opens Up On Why He Never Left Iowa

Kirk Ferentz has had plenty of opportunities to leave Iowa and head to the NFL. But the longest-tenured coach in college football has stayed with the Hawkeyes for a reason.

Ferentz took over for Iowa ahead of the 1999 season and hasn’t looked back since. The 64-year-old has led the Hawkeyes to 16 winning seasons, including 17 bowl appearances and nine bowl victories.

Ferentz hasn’t just created a successful program on the field. His program has become a model for off-the-field development. It’s safe to say Ferentz has become the class of head coaches in college football.

The Iowa head coach has had countless opportunities to leave Iowa for the NFL. But he’s never felt he’s had a “compelling reason to look elsewhere.” Ferentz opened up on his reasoning for staying at Iowa all these years during a recent interview on “The Dan Patrick Show.”

“My response has been, I always felt like I needed a compelling reason to look elsewhere,” Ferentz said, via Saturday Tradition. “We’ve loved living here, we’ve loved it as a family and the professional opportunities have been great. So, I never felt like I had a compelling reason to leave. The other spot — which you never count on this — we’ve had three of our sons go through the program. So it’s really hard to put a price tag on that.”

There’s no place like home. Ferentz clearly has great love for Iowa, both as a place to live and the university. His full reasoning for never leaving the Hawkeyes can be found below:

Plain and simple Kirk Ferentz loves Iowa… Theres never been a compelling enough reason for him to pursue other opportunities… Not even for the NFL. @TheIowaHawkeyes @HawkeyeFootball For Coaches' Full Interview: https://t.co/M4E47Bl4jP… pic.twitter.com/Y3Nm0Zjdv5 — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) May 7, 2020

Ferentz isn’t going anywhere. The 64-year-old is going to be with the Hawkeyes for the long haul.