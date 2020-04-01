Kirk Ferentz Has Solid Perspective On The 2020 CFB Season

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz knows that there are more important things than college football right now. Right now, the season seems pretty up in the air for this coming fall.

Last week, Kirk Herbstreit made some serious shockwaves during a radio appearance. The top ESPN CFB analyst said he’d be “shocked” if we have a season this fall. “I don’t know how you let these guys go into locker rooms and let stadiums be filled up and how you can play ball,” he said, echoing the worst possible scenario for the powers at be.

This is all predicated on whether or not we get COVID-19 under control by the summer. The coronavirus is currently spreading very fast throughout the country, especially in places like New York, Louisiana, and Washington state. There’s a chance that things peak soon, and that the spread might be slowed in time for football this fall.

If not, though, Kirk Ferentz offers some pretty sage advice. If football isn’t ready to get underway this summer, “that means we’ve got bigger problems than missing football,” he said, per Des Moines Register writer Chad Leistikow. That is a very, very good point.

Kirk Ferentz with some good perspective … If there isn't football in 3-4 months, "that means we’ve got bigger problems than missing football” as a country. — Chad Leistikow (@ChadLeistikow) April 1, 2020

College football is a huge moneymaker for schools. The NFL is the biggest sport we have in this country by a large margin. Right or wrong, one has to imagine they will try and play a season if there’s any way that the situation is safe enough to do so.

If we don’t have football this fall, it means something has probably gone pretty wrong in our attempts to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Let’s hope that is not the case.

If it comes to pass though, football should not be at the front of mind. If that is the case for a 64-year old who has made coaching his life’s passion, we can follow suit.

