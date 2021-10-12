Kirk Ferentz Reacts To Iowa Fan Behavior On Saturday

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz had a few feisty comments about Penn State during his press conference on Tuesday.

During Saturday’s marquee Big Ten clash between Iowa and Penn State, several Nittany Lions injuries went down with injuries. In those instances, Iowa fans would often boo the players, essentially accusing them of faking injuries.

This isn’t anything new. Fans have booed players who go down with injuries for years now. Most of the time there’s nothing to it.

Ferentz was asked about Iowa fans booing Penn State players who went down with injuries on Tuesday. Instead of playing it down or asking fans to resist doing so in future games, he said Hawkeyes fans “smelled a rat” and “aren’t stupid.”

In other words, he clearly believes Penn State was faking injuries to kill Iowa’s offensive momentum.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said he felt bad for Penn State’s players who were legitimately injured but said fans who booed other so-called injuries “aren’t stupid” and “they smelled a rat.”

Ferentz said only one other time did he suspect an opponent took dives to stop momentum. — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) October 12, 2021

You won’t see head coaches say stuff like this too often. But Kirk Ferentz clearly didn’t like what he saw from the Penn State Nittany Lions last Saturday.

The good news for the Hawkeyes is they still escaped with a win. The second Penn State was without starting quarterback Sean Clifford – who exited because of injury – the Nittany Lions were in trouble and the Iowa defense took advantage.

Ferentz and Hawkeyes jumped up to No. 2 in the latest rankings. They should be able to hold onto that ranking for a while. Iowa doesn’t have a ranked opponent on the rest of its regular-season schedule.