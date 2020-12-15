Kirk Ferentz Reacts To Michigan Game Getting Canceled

On Tuesday afternoon, the Michigan football program announced the cancellation of yet another game.

Michigan announced the cancellation of its upcoming game against Iowa. The news comes just a week after the Wolverines canceled their rivalry game against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Jim Harbaugh and company were slated to face off against Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes in a division crossover. Unfortunately, the two historic programs won’t get the chance to compete.

After Michigan announced the news, Kirk Ferentz issued a short statement. It’s clear he’s disappointed in not being able to play another regular season game this season.

“First and foremost, just really disappointed that we aren’t able to play Saturday,” Ferentz said.

Kirk Ferentz: “First and foremost, just really disappointed that we aren’t able to play Saturday.” — Chad Leistikow (@ChadLeistikow) December 15, 2020

Iowa is one of the hottest teams in the country. The Hawkeyes started the season with two-straight losses to Purdue and Northwestern.

However, over the final six weeks of the season, the Hawkeyes turned into a completely different team. Iowa won six-straight games including massive wins against Penn State and Wisconsin.

Over the past six games, the Hawkeyes have outscored their opponents by a 214-83 margin. Iowa rose up the College Football Playoff rankings and currently own the No. 18 spot.

Kirk Ferentz and company will have to wait to play another game this season. ESPN predicted the Hawkeyes will play in the Outback Bowl – either against Kentucky or Missouri.

Can Iowa add another win?