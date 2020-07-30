Kirk Ferentz Releases Statement Following External Review

The independent investigation into problems within the Iowa football program has concluded.

While the investigation could not deductively find a culture of racism in the football program, there was plenty to find. Among the findings of the investigation was a culture of general mistreatment of those who didn’t fit the “mold” of an Iowa Hawkeye.

On Thursday morning, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz released a statement addressing the investigation. He acknowledged the findings and apologized for any “pain and frustration” his former players may have felt.

Ferentz lamented making his student-athletes feel uncomfortable at such a crucial part of their lives. He pledged that the findings of the investigation would not be the end of the conversation at Iowa.

“This is an important time for me as a leader and for our program. This Review brings us face-to-face with allegations of uneven treatment, where our culture that mandated uniformity caused many Black players to feel they were unable to show up as their authentic selves. “I want to apologize for the pain and frustration they felt at a time when I was trusted to help each of them become a better player, and a better person. “There are several key takeaways that influence how we will advance the program, so every student-athlete has a healthy and positive team experience. “This has been a moment of truth for me. The release of this independent review is not the end of the conversation, it is the beginning of the next chapter in our program’s history.”

The investigation into Iowa followed the allegations that led to the dismissal of longtime strength & conditioning coach Chris Doyle. Those allegations that led to the “separation agreement” also opened up accusations against Ferentz and his son, Brian Ferentz.

It may be a long time before those who felt hurt by Ferentz and his staff forgive him. But by all accounts, he’s doing what he can to make up for it.