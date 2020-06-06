On Friday, several former Iowa players shed light on the programs treatment of black players over the years.

Former players like James Daniels, Manny Rugamba and Amani Hooker all made their voices heard. Daniels suggested there are too many “racial disparities” in the Iowa football program.

Rugamba shared details of strength coach Chris Doyle’s alleged racially insensitive comments. Hooker suggested it was “difficult” for black players to be themselves when walking around the facility.

Not long after the players started coming forward, head coach Kirk Ferentz responded to the allegations. “I am saddened to hear these comments from some of our former players,” the Hawkeye coach said.

"As a staff and as leaders, we will listen and take to heart the messages we hear."

“While I wish they had reached out to us directly, I am thankful that these players decided to share their experiences now,” he continued. “As I said earlier this week, the best way to affect change is by listening. I have started reaching out to them on an individual basis to hear their stories first hand.

“Making change that matters involves an open dialogue and possibly some tough conversations. I am glad to have the opportunity to do just that. As a staff and as leaders, we will listen and take to heart the messages we hear.”

Ferentz did not specifically address the allegations against Doyle. However, he plans to reach out to players on an individual basis.