Kirk Ferentz’s Wife Made Hilarious Joke About His Potential Retirement

At 64 years of age, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz certainly has more years of coaching behind him than in front of him. But according to his wife, he’s not ready for retirement just yet.

Appearing on ESPN’s SportsCenter last night, Ferentz addressed how he and his family have been handling the quarantine. He joked that it only took a few days before his wife realized he wasn’t ready to retire just yet.

“Four days into this (quarantine), my wife decided I’m not even close (to) or near retirement yet,” Ferentz told Scott Van Pelt. “So I kind of a got a hall pass from her.”

Ferentz and the Hawkeyes are coming off a stellar season that saw them finish with double-digit wins for only the sixth time in his tenure. They went 10-3, picking up huge wins over rivals Minnesota and Nebraska, before beating USC in the Holiday Bowl.

Appreciated @HawkeyeFootball head coach Kirk Ferentz joining SVP tonight pic.twitter.com/Bi1kvJL6xC — Stanford Steve (@StanfordSteve82) June 5, 2020

Ferentz has accomplished a lot in his 21 seasons at Iowa. He owns two Big Ten titles, five top ten finishes, eight ranked finishes, and 162 wins with the Hawkeyes.

But with one of the highest-rated recruiting classes of the last few years coming up, Ferentz is showing no signs of slowing down.

It’s pretty clear that being stuck at home during this coronavirus pandemic is only making him more eager to get onto the field.

Kirk Ferentz has a lot he wants to do before he’s ready for retirement.

