Kirk Ferentz Was Asked If He’s Concerned About His Job Status

The allegations of racial abuse by Iowa strength & conditioning coach Chris Doyle have given the Hawkeyes some added scrutiny during this time of protest.

Naturally, head coach Kirk Ferentz’s potential role in any misbehavior has become a question as well. Speaking to the media today, Ferentz addressed the controversy and his potential job security.

Ferentz said that he spoke to his student-athletes and asked them if they felt he was a part of the problem. But from the feedback he says he’s received, that isn’t the case. As a result, he feels that his job should be safe.

“It’s really not my frame of work but I did ask multiple players if they feel like I’m part of the problem or if we can’t move forward with me here, then I’d appreciate that feedback,” Ferentz said. “That’s not what I’ve heard thus far.”

Does Kirk Ferentz have any concern for his job? "It's really not my frame of work but I did ask multiple players if they feel like I'm part of the problem or if we can't move forward with me here, then I'd appreciate that feedback. That's not what I've heard thus far." — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) June 7, 2020

It’s been a rather tumultuous weekend for Ferentz and the Hawkeyes.

On Saturday, Ferentz announced that Doyle was being placed on administrative leave while the school investigated the allegations. Shortly afterwards, vandals tagged Kinnick Stadium, the Niles Kinnick statue, as well as the nearby hospital.

But Ferentz has pledged to make changes at the program to account for the changing landscape. He says that his goal moving forward will be to learn as well as teach.

Is Kirk Ferentz taking the right steps here?