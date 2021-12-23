Kirk Ferentz’s Choice For Favorite Christmas Movie Is Going Viral

With the holiday season in full force, the Big Ten Network asked every head coach to name their favorite Christmas movie.

Several coaches picked A Christmas Story, meanwhile others went with It’s A Wonderful Life.

The most popular movie had to be National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, as Bret Bielema, Ryan Day, PJ Fleck and Frost all chose that film.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, however, decided to completely skip this question. And no, we’re not kidding.

“That’s a good question,” Ferentz responded. “You got me on that one.”

If you're not watching holiday movies this week, wyd? 👀 We asked our @B1Gfootball coaches to share their 𝒇𝒂𝒗𝒐𝒓𝒊𝒕𝒆 𝑪𝒉𝒓𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒎𝒂𝒔 𝑴𝒐𝒗𝒊𝒆𝒔. 🎄 Which coach shares your personal favorite? 🎬 pic.twitter.com/qNPXwk6Quo — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 23, 2021

College football fans had plenty of things to say about Ferentz’s response. Of course, some jokes were made about it.

“Wow, Kirk punted on the question huh? Shocking,” one fan tweeted.

“Kirk Ferentz is too busy trying to find out how to win a game with *exactly* 11 points to watch your precious little Christmas movies,” another fan tweeted.

“Kirk Ferentz hasn’t watched a movie since 1962,” ESPn’s Bill Connelly jokingly said.

It’s a bit odd that Ferentz couldn’t name his favorite Christmas movie. Perhaps he’s too focused on the Hawkeyes’ upcoming appearance in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl.