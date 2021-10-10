Kirk Herbstreit Has Message For Iowa Football After Win Over Penn State

It’s time to start respecting Iowa football for what it is: a real College Football Playoff contender.

The Hawkeyes fell in a 17-10 hole to Penn State at halftime of Saturday’s game. Such a deficit felt insurmountable against a defense like the Nittany Lions’. But once Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford exited with an injury, a door was opened and the Hawkeyes took advantage.

No. 3 Iowa outscored No. 4 (for now) Penn State 13-3 in the second half to escape with a 23-20 victory. The win warranted a field-rushing by the fans, creating one of the better scenes in college football so far this season.

Even ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit congratulated Iowa on the win on Saturday night.

“Congratulations @HawkeyeFootball on a HUGE WIN!! Kinnick Stadium continues to be one of the toughest places to play in the country! Hawks fans helped make a difference,” Herbstreit said on Twitter.

Congratulations @HawkeyeFootball on a HUGE WIN!! Kinnick Stadium continues to be one of the toughest places to play in the country! Hawks fans helped make a difference. — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) October 9, 2021

Iowa football fans made perhaps the biggest impact during Saturday night’s Big Ten clash. Penn State committed eight false-start penalties, most of which came in the second half with a backup under center. It just goes to show how home field and injuries play a role in college football.

Looking ahead, Iowa’s schedule sets up nicely for the Hawkeyes to run the table. They play Purdue at home next Saturday, get a bye the following week and then take on Wisconsin in Madison on Oct. 30.

Penn State, meanwhile, isn’t out of the College Football Playoff conversation just yet. The Nittany Lions lost Sean Clifford to injury on Saturday night. There’s no doubt that’ll play a factor if this turns out to be Penn State’s lone loss this season.