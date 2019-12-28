Last Tuesday, former Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Hayden Fry passed away at the age of 90. The program honored him during the Holiday Bowl by wearing special helmets.

Iowa made Fry proud on Friday night by defeating USC by a wide margin in the Holiday Bowl. Head coach Kirk Ferentz revealed after the game that his team will honor Fry all of next season with a patch.

On Saturday morning, ESPN analyst Lee Corso delivered a heartfelt speech directed toward Fry on College GameDay.

Corso had nothing but praise for one of his closest friends.

Here’s what Corso had to say, via 247Sports:

“Hayden and I were friends for over 50 years,” Corso said. “I will always remember the day after Indiana fired me. I was really down. Nobody liked me. I was useless. And I got a call from Hayden Fry. He invited me to be his coach on the East-West Shrine Game and be an assistant. That call changed my life. He was a good friend. Most importantly, a friend like that makes a call right when you need it just before Christmas. I’m going to miss that man. He was a great guy.”

It’s evident that Fry touched many people’s lives over the course of his career.

Fry will go down as one of the most influential and successful figures in Iowa sports history. He led the Hawkeyes to a 143-89-6 record during his time in Iowa City – winning three Big Ten championships in the process.