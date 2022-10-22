Look: Fan's Reaction To Iowa Offense Going Viral

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 4: Quarterback Spencer Petras #7 of the Iowa Hawkeyes during a break in the action in the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Kinnick Stadium on September 4, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) Matthew Holst/Getty Images

Iowa's offense has remained offensive against Ohio State this afternoon.

The Hawkeye defense got them an early 7-3 lead and has been holding its own against a loaded Buckeye offense. However, Iowa's offense has once again failed to hold up its end of the bargain.

Starting quarterback Spencer Petras went 6-of-14 passing for 49 yards and two interceptions, including a pick-6. Backup Alex Padilla's first pass was also intercepted.

Iowa has managed only 18 yards rushing on 18 attempts so far. It's been a mess.

If one fan's reaction could sum up the entire Iowa fan base right now, it would be this woman below.

Iowa trails Ohio State 33-10 midway through the third quarter. The Hawkeyes are about to fall to 3-4 on the season.

Iowa has not had a losing regular season in a decade, so they will have to finish 3-2 to keep that streak alive in 2022.