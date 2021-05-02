Look: Former Iowa Player Appears To Criticize Play Calling

Wide receiver Brandon Smith didn’t get a ton of catches during his four years at Iowa. But now that his time with the Hawkeyes is over, he appears to be airing a couple of grievances he has with their playcalling.

Taking to Twitter this weekend, Smith found a highlight of a big touchdown grab he made in a game. He then retweeted it and seemingly criticized the team for not calling more plays like that.

“Honestly should have been doing that a lot more but (shrug emoji),” Smith wrote. He then began replying to a few comments that were in agreement with him.

“Oof. Shots fired. 1st down Stretch run right, 2nd down stretch run left, 3rd and long screen pass. Punt (laugh emoji),” one fan wrote. Smith responded by posted a “bullseye” emoji.

“As a Hawkeye fan, I think we can all agree on that,” another fan replied. This time Smith answered back, replying “Agreed” and adding a handshake emoji.

Honestly should have been doing that a lot more but 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/PgbdSIhCKZ — Brandon Smith (@_BSmith12) May 2, 2021

During his four years at Iowa, Brandon Smith finished in the top five for team receiving yards three years in a row. He had 91 receptions for 1,041 yards and nine touchdowns. His best season was in 2019, when he made 37 receptions for 439 yards and five touchdowns in eight games.

The Dallas Cowboys were impressed enough to sign Smith as an undrafted free agent. But he may feel that he could have fared better under different circumstances.

Maybe this is all being blown out of proportion and he’s been self-critical instead of criticizing his former team. But by the looks of things, he’s definitely annoyed right now.

Is Iowa’s playcalling a serious issue?