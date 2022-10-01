Look: FOX Shows Brutal Iowa Football Graphic During Michigan Game

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 3: Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes waits with his team during a play review in the second quarter against the Miami (OH) RedHawks on September 3, 2016 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

In case you weren't sure how bad Iowa's offense has been this season, FOX Sports has you covered.

During the first quarter of the Michigan-Iowa game, FOX shared a graphic that shows where the Hawkeyes rank on offense in the Big Ten.

At this moment, Iowa ranks last in scoring, passing and rushing. That's not the trifecta coaches aspire to hit.

Coming into this game, Iowa averaged just 232.5 total yards per game.

Iowa had just 17 combined points in its first two games. Since then, the Hawkeyes have scored 27 points in back-to-back games.

One of the reasons why Iowa has been so putrid on offense is because it doesn't have a lethal passing game. Spencer Petras is completing just 51.1 percent of his passes this season for 524 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

The ground game hasn't been much better for the Hawkeyes, averaging 3.0 yards per carry.

Iowa will need its offense to step up this afternoon if it wants to upset Michigan.