Look: Iowa Announces New Contract For Head Coach Kirk Ferentz

After an incredible 23rd season at Iowa that saw the Hawkeyes go 10-4 with appearances in the Big Ten title game and Citrus Bowl, head coach Kirk Ferentz is sticking around for a little while longer.

On Friday, Iowa announced a new contract extension for their longtime head coach. Per the report, the deal extends through the 2029 season and has an annual salary of $7 million.

Ferentz is Iowa’s all-time leader in wins and the longest tenured coach in FBS. Despite going over 15 years without winning the Big Ten title, he’s had just one losing season in the past 20 years.

In extending Ferentz to 2029, Iowa are all but assuring that Ferentz will remain their head coach for the rest of his coaching career. With how they’ve played over the past few years, that’s not a bad thing at all.

Since 2013, Iowa has enjoyed tremendous sustained success. They’ve had nine straight winning seasons, two trips to the Big Ten Championship Game, five top 15 finishes and three bowl wins.

Kirk Ferentz has consistently kept Iowa among the top schools in the recruiting rankings too. Many of his star pupils have gone on to enjoy NFL stardom on top of everything else.

Iowa have found themselves a gem in Kirk Ferentz. It only makes sense that they’d stay the course and ride out the wave of success as long as they can.

Will Kirk Ferentz lead the Hawkeyes to another conference title before he retires?