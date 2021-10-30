Look: Iowa Off To Disastrous Start Against Wisconsin

Two weeks ago, Iowa was the No. 2 team in college football. Then, Purdue broke the Hawkeyes on Oct. 16 and things have gone downhill ever since.

The 4-3 Wisconsin Badgers are steamrolling Iowa right now. The Hawkeyes have no sense of identity on the offensive side of the football and can’t even manage to get out of their own way.

Offense has never been Iowa’s forte, but the Hawkeyes somehow reached an all-new low against Wisconsin. In just under two quarters of work, Iowa managed to gain just five yards of offense, didn’t score a single point and turned the ball over three times.

What’s wrong with Iowa?

Iowa today vs. Wisconsin: 5 yards of offense

3 turnovers

0 points — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 30, 2021

Iowa lived and died off of creating turnovers through the first few games of the season.

When the Hawkeyes lose the turnover battle, though, they put themselves in a tough position to win games.

Win the turnover battler and you beat Iowa. It’s that simple.

“Iowa was really good when opposing teams kept giving the ball away. When they don’t, not so good,” one fan said.