Look: Iowa Player Refuses To Let Teammate Help Opponent Up

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell set the tone for his team this Saturday against Purdue.

At one point in the game, Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean went to help a Purdue player get up off the turf. Campbell, however, wouldn't allow that to happen.

Campbell pulled DeJean away from the Purdue player as soon as he noticed what was going on.

Unsurprisingly, this moment received a lot of attention on social media.

"There may be hope for the Hawks after all," an Iowa fan commented. "He can get up on his own, or his teammates can help him up."

"Call me old fashioned but I love Campbell for doing this," another fan wrote. "Hate helping opposing team up! Don’t care if it was a former teammate."

Campbell was recently announced as one of 12 semifinalists for the the 2022 Rotary Lombardi Award. He had six tackles this Saturday against Purdue.

Iowa will try to extend its winning streak to three games next Saturday when it faces Wisconsin.