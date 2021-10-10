Look: Kirk Ferentz Gets Emotional After Huge Win Over Penn State

Kirk Ferentz couldn’t help but shed a tear following the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes’ big-time win over No. 4 Penn State on Saturday night.

It was an emotional scene at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. Ferentz’s Iowa teams have pretty much always been good, not great. The Hawkeyes had a chance to prove they’re the latter against No. 3 Penn State.

Iowa fell in a 17-10 hole at the half. Penn State then had to turn to its backup quarterback, Ta’Quan Roberson, in the second half because of an injury to Sean Clifford. Iowa took advantage by intercepting Roberson twice and outscored the Nittany Lions 13-3 in the second half to win 23-20.

We don’t see too many head coaches get emotional after big wins. But Iowa’s win over Penn State clearly meant a lot to Ferentz. The Iowa head coach couldn’t even make it through his speech before he was embraced with hugs by his players.

Take a look.

How awesome is college football?

Kirk Ferentz is one of the most respected coaches in college football. But Iowa has never been a true contender. That might change this season.

The Hawkeyes are off to a 6-0 start to the season. They’re the third-ranked team in college football and will most likely be favored in the rest of their games this season. Watch out. Iowa’s here to stay.

Ferentz and the Hawkeyes is easily one of the best stories in college football at the midway point of the 2021 season.