Look: Photo Of Sad Iowa Football Fan Is Going Viral

Iowa football fans are not having a good time at the Big Ten Championship tonight.

The Hawkeyes fell in a quick 14-0 hole to the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter of the Big Ten title.

Iowa football fans weren’t happy, as you might expect. One fan in particular looked like he regretted all the effort and money he exerted to be able to attend Saturday night’s game.

Take a look.

Iowa fans rn pic.twitter.com/eD5L9bzez1 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 5, 2021

Yikes. Hang in there, Iowa football fans.

The good news is Iowa was able to tack on a field goal late in the first quarter and held the Michigan offense in check in the second. Limiting the damage will be key for the Hawkeyes to keep tonight’s game close.

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit said on Saturday morning the key for Iowa to come away with a win is to force Michigan into turning the ball over.

“Iowa’s only chance of being in this game and winning it is their defense that we keep talking about,” said Herbstreit, via Saturday Tradition. “Phil Parker the DC has a veteran group that makes you earn every single thing, they don’t make mistakes. It’s old-school stuff.

“Iowa’s offense needs a short field. Turnovers, turnover margin has to go their way. This will be a game that Iowa has to make the game ugly to win.”

If Iowa can get lucky with a turnover or two in the second half, we may have a game on our hands.

Tune into FOX to catch the rest of the Big Ten Championship. No. 2 Michigan leads No. 13 Iowa 14-3 at the time of writing.