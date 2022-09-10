Look: This Horrendous Spencer Petras Stat Is Going Viral

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 4: Quarterback Spencer Petras #7 of the Iowa Hawkeyes during a break in the action in the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Kinnick Stadium on September 4, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) Matthew Holst/Getty Images

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras has officially hit rock bottom.

During this Saturday's game between Iowa and Iowa State, FOX unveiled a brutal graphic illustrating Petras' struggles.

Believe it or not, Petras has just one touchdown and nine interceptions over the past 9.5 games. That doesn't seem possible, albeit this stat is accurate.

Petras, who has been starting for the Hawkeyes since 2020, has been unable to build off the success he had two years ago.

In Iowa's season opener, Petras completed just 11-of-25 pass attempts for 109 yards with an interception.

Petras has been just as putrid this Saturday, completing 8-of-15 passes for 49 yards with an interception.

At some point, Iowa will need to consider a change at quarterback. The coaching staff can't continue to accept this type of production at the most important position in the sport.

Iowa currently leads 7-3 over Iowa State heading into the fourth quarter.