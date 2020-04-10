Iowa Star Luka Garza Announces NBA Draft Decision

One of the top players in all of college basketball shared some important news this Friday. Iowa superstar Luka Garza has announced his decision regarding the 2020 NBA Draft

Garza was sensational for the Hawkeyes this past season, averaging 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. He was in consideration for several individual awards.

Since this season was cut short due to health concerns, the top players around the country had ample time to make a decision as to whether they want to declare for the draft or return to school. On Friday morning, Garza revealed his future plans.

“Choosing Coach McCaffery and Iowa was the best decision I’ve ever made,” Garza said. “With that said, after meeting with my family and coaches I decided that I will be declaring for the 2020 NBA Draft, and throughout this process I will be keeping my eligibility.”

I’m a Hawkeye for life🙇🏻‍♂️💛 pic.twitter.com/VG0rJaLHeZ — Luka Garza ✞ (@LukaG_55) April 10, 2020

This is a smart move from Garza, who now has the chance to receive feedback from NBA coaches.

If Garza doesn’t like where his stock is at this offseason, he can always return for his senior year. Iowa would most likely be a contender for the national title if he’s back this winter.

Regardless of what choice he makes, Garza will go down as a fan favorite. Obviously if he returns his popularity will increase even more.

Iowa fans will want to monitor this situation moving forward, as Garza will spend the next few weeks gathering intel about his draft stock.