Luka Garza Has A Classy Message For Obi Toppin

Luka Garza of Iowa drives to the hoop.COLUMBUS, OHIO - MARCH 22: Luka Garza #55 of the Iowa Hawkeyes handles the ball during the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Dayton forward Obi Toppin added another accomplishment to his resume this afternoon, as he won the John R. Wooden Award. He edged out Iowa star Luka Garza for the prestigious award.

Toppin had an incredible season with the Flyers. In fact, Dayton would’ve been a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament if it didn’t get canceled due to health concerns.

Shortly after the news broke about who won the Wooden Award, Garza went on Twitter to congratulate Toppin. He also informed Iowa fans to make sure they show respect to the Dayton forward.

Hawkeye Nation- Before you all react, I just want to say that winning 1/6 NPOY awards, and to be named NPOY by 6 other media outlets is a tremendous honor for my family, the University of Iowa, and myself.  Let’s all congratulate Obi Toppin for his incredible season!”

Well done, Mr. Garza.

Despite coming up short in his quest to win the Wooden Award, Garza still had a season to remember. He averaged 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.

Garza hasn’t decided whether he’ll declare for the draft or return for his senior season. If he does come back for his senior year at Iowa, he’ll likely be the favorite for every player of the year award.

