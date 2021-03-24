Luka Garza Shares Touching Post About His Time At Iowa

Iowa basketball star Luka Garza is one of the greatest players in recent college basketball history. After a national player of the year campaign in 2019-20, he returned to school for one more run at a title this year, and upped his game.

Garza averaged 24.1 points and 8.7 rebounds per game this year, shooting over 55-percent from the field, and 44-percent from three point range.

Unfortunately, his senior season didn’t wind up the way that he had hoped. Iowa went 22-9 on the season, but like so many other national title hopefuls out of the Big Ten, bowed out in the second round. Garza had 36 points and nine rebounds, but couldn’t lead the Hawkeyes past an explosive Oregon team, falling 95-80.

“The University of Iowa changed my life forever,” Garza wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. “I’m so thankful for all the teammates, coaches, and people I got to be around for the best 4 years of my life.”

“We went from being one of the worst teams in the big ten my freshman year, to a 2 seed in the NCAA tournament,” the star center continued. “I’m heartbroken that I couldn’t lead this team to where it deserved to be, but I put everything I had into my four years here. Now it’s time to prove more doubters wrong.”

Luka Garza will turn his attention to the NBA, where he’ll look to prove that he was not just a college-level star. At 6-foot-11, with his impressive offensive skills, he should find a role at the next level.

[Luka Garza]