Luka Garza Reacts To The Viral Iowa Wrestling Interview

While Luka Garza and his teammates are focused on the NCAA Tournament, Iowa wrestling is also having a March to remember.

On Saturday, the Hawkeyes wrapped up their first national team championship since 2010. Iowa 125-pounder Spencer Lee won his third individual national title, and after the match revealed that he did so with no healthy ACLs.

“Eight days ago I tore my ACL in my other knee. I’m wrestling with no ACLs,” Lee said. “You know, whatever man. I didn’t want to tell anyone because that’s excuses. Excuses are for wusses. That’s a tough term for me. I can barely wrestle, I can barely shoot, I can’t sprawl. But you know what? I believed in my coaching staff and everyone that believed in me and here I am.”

Spencer Lee will whoop your ass and win a natty with no ACLs pic.twitter.com/OQuaNJVRWY — Barstool Hawkeyes (@BarstoolUIowa) March 21, 2021

On Sunday, Garza, who helped lead Iowa to an 86-74 first-round win over Grand Canyon yesterday, addressed Lee’s toughness and performance under adverse conditions.

“Watching that interview was one of the crazier things I’ve ever seen in my life, and I know that kid is tough and I know he’s a champion but to hear that was something that is going to motivate me forever,” Garza said. “It’s going to be a story I tell to my kids about how you persevere. That’s a guy who’s dealing with some serious injuries and he’s able to push through and win a national title and that’s just impressive.

“You can’t say enough good things about the guy. In my experiences with him outside of the arena he’s an amazing guy and obviously he’s a role model to a lot of people, he’s a hard worker, and it’s impressive to say the least. And it’s impressive for their whole team to be able to come together and be able to win a National Championship together and that’s just great for this University and their program.”

Watch: Luka Garza reacts to Spencer Lee winning his third NCAA title at 125 pounds despite tearing his ACL just eight days before his finals match. pic.twitter.com/OuiVztQLB8 — Daily Iowan Sports (@DISportsDesk) March 21, 2021

After yesterday’s win, Garza and the Hawkeyes will continue a national championship pursuit of their own against the seventh-seeded Oregon Ducks tomorrow.

Tip-off is set for 12:10 p.m. ET Monday on CBS.