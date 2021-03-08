Luka Garza Reacts To Iowa Surprising Him With Jersey Retirement

Following Iowa’s big win over Wisconsin on Sunday, the Hawkeyes had a special surprise in store for All-American forward Luka Garza.

Sunday was Garza’s final home game of his Iowa career. The Hawkeyes made it an even more memorable experience when they surprised him with the news the program was retiring his No. 55.

Take a look.

All the feels 😢@LukaG_55's No. 55 will forever hang in the rafters for @IowaHoops (via @BigTenNetwork)pic.twitter.com/OdGYkuDDdq — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 7, 2021

The gesture clearly meant the world to Luka Garza, who’s become an iconic player for Iowa basketball.

“I just want to thank coach McCaffery for giving me the chance too come here to the University of Iowa,” Garza said, via Saturday Tradition. “You changed my life and I will forever be grateful for you and your family. Second of all, to these guys over here, I wouldn’t be nothing without you guys. You guys made me look good for four years and I wouldn’t be standing right here without any of you. Thank you guys so much. And thank you Hawkeye nation, I love this place.”

Luckily for Iowa basketball, Luka Garza’s career isn’t over just yet. The Hawkeyes are the No. 3 seed in the Big Ten Tournament this week. Depending on how the tournament shakes out, Iowa could be in the 2-3 seed range when the 2021 NCAA Tournament commences.

Iowa has one of the best offenses in college basketball and appears more than capable of making a deep tourney run. As long as Garza’s at his best, the Hawkeyes have a very high ceiling.