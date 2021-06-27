Iowa Star Luka Garza Shares Major Body Change For NBA Combine

Despite a historic career for the Iowa Hawkeyes, Luka Garza may have to wait a while to hear his name called at the 2021 NBA Draft. So to potentially boost his stock for NBA scouts, he underwent a pretty significant body change.

While being interviewed at the NBA Draft Combine, Garza revealed just how he’s prepared for the rigors of the NBA. He said that he’s dropped 30 pounds to get into shape for the Combine

“I think I’ve showed people that I’ve changed my body a little bit and I’m excited about the results,” Garza said.

The 7-foot Iowa center played at 270 pounds during his four seasons with the Hawkeyes. That size didn’t prevent Garza from largely dominating opponents en route to numerous conference and national honors.

But he looks very different now. Take a look:

All-time leading scorer for @IowaHoops Luka Garza on how he's prepping his mind & body for the NBA Draft! 📺: Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine on ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/2ezyVSTF6Y — NBA Draft (@NBADraft) June 24, 2021

Late night workout with Iowa's Luka Garza at UIC in Chicago. Garza has lost nearly 30 pounds from the end of the season, down to a svelte 243 pounds. Shooting the ball really well here. pic.twitter.com/CqFnCC8Sxz — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 23, 2021

During his four seasons at Iowa, Luka Garza averaged 18.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He finished his college career as the program’s all-time leader in scoring and holds the top two scoring seasons in school history.

Garza also finished his career with 931 rebounds, putting him in second behind Greg Brunner.

However, Garza’s dominance at Iowa isn’t guaranteed to follow him to the NBA. He projects as a second-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

How much will slimming down from his college playing weight help him when he goes to the NBA?

[NBA Draft]