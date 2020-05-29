NCAA Makes Decision On Hardship Waiver For Patrick McCaffery

Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery didn’t get to contribute much to the team’s success this past year due to a wellness issue related to his thyroid. As a result, he only appeared in two games during his freshman campaign.

McCaffery, the son of Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery, averaged 3.0 points and 2.5 rebounds per game for the Hawkeyes. The thought was that he’d serve a nice role off the bench for the team.

Since he all but two games during the 2019-20 season, McCaffery applied for a hardship waiver from the NCAA. His results were revealed on Friday afternoon.

The Big Ten has approved McCaffery’s hardship waiver, which means he now has four years of eligibility remaining at Iowa. He’s actually the third player from the program to have a hardship waiver petition approved this month.

Patrick McCaffery Hardship Waiver Approved https://t.co/xrpJExugAc — Iowa Basketball (@IowaHoops) May 29, 2020

Earlier this month, the Hawkeyes learned that Jordan Bohannon and Jack Nunge also received a year of eligibility back from the NCAA.

McCaffery has the talent to take a major leap forward this year. Prior to joining the Hawkeyes, he was the all-time leading scorer at Iowa City West High School.

Iowa’s coaching staff will have to keep a close eye on McCaffery, who was treated for thyroid cancer back in 2014. However, it’s safe to say his father – who just so happens to be his coach – will take care of his son.