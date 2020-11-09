Nebraska va. Iowa: Kickoff Time, TV Channel Is Set

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will visit the Iowa Hawkeyes on Nov. 27. The game is still a few weeks out, but we now have all the details for the massive Big Ten showdown.

Iowa and Nebraska are in the basement of the Big Ten’s standings up to this point in the season. The Hawkeyes have fared a bit better, going 1-2 so far this season. The Huskers, meanwhile, have yet to record a victory this season.

Nebraska and Iowa have two of the most passionate fan-bases in college football. So it doesn’t matter where the teams are at in regards to the standings. The Nebraska-Iowa game will be one of the most-watched games of the month.

The game’s details have been released. Nebraska at Iowa will kickoff on Nov. 27 at noon CT. The Big Ten clash will be televised on FOX.

Iowa's Black Friday game against Nebraska inside Kinnick Stadium on Nov. 27, will kickoff at noon (CT) and will be televised nationally on FOX. #Hawkeyes — IowaFBLive (@IowaFBLive) November 9, 2020

We’ll have learned plenty about Iowa and Nebraska before the two Big Ten programs meet on Nov. 27. The Hawkeyes have contests against Minnesota and Penn State before they play the Huskers.

Nebraska, meanwhile, takes on Penn State and Illinois before the Nov. 27 game against Iowa. It’ll be interesting to see where the two teams are at in regards to the Big Ten West’s standings by the end of the month.

